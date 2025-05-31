Train 7: NLNG unveils plan to deepen skills development

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) has said that it is aiming to increase youth participation in its recently expanded specialised skills-based programme under the Train 7 Project.

Dagogo Buowari, Manager of Nigerian Content Development at NLNG, made the remark in a statement issued by Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku, NLNG’s Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Friday.

The manager, according to the statement, spoke at the launch of the Train 7 Project Human Capital Development Basic Training Supplementary Programme.

Addressing the latest beneficiaries of the programme, Buowari described the scheme as a significant step in the company’s broader efforts to achieve Nigerian Content targets and to empower the nation’s youths with practical skills.

He said: “This initiative further strengthens NLNG’s role in supporting Nigerian Content development, particularly within the ongoing Train 7 Project.

“We are proud to sustain this momentum in collaboration with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), which continues to drive human capital development across Nigeria.

“The supplementary training marks an expansion of the Train 7 HCD Basic Training Programme and offers two distinct learning pathways designed to accommodate the varied needs of participants.”

Buowari noted that the training was divided into two components, which were structured theoretical modules delivered through classroom instruction and practical, field-based hands-on experience.

According to him, both components are delivered through a carefully developed curriculum with clearly defined milestones to ensure that trainees graduate with both industry-relevant knowledge and applied technical expertise.

He added: “Beyond technical training, the programme is structured to comprehensively support the personal and professional growth of each participant.

Also Read

“Trainees will have access to healthcare services through Reliance Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO), thereby ensuring their wellbeing throughout the duration of the programme.

“They will also be enrolled in mentorship schemes offering guidance from experienced professionals within the oil and gas industry.”

Buowari further stated that the company would offer additional support services such as counselling and emotional wellness resources, performance assessments, and career guidance sessions.

He affirmed that the support mechanisms underscore NLNG’s commitment to both skill acquisition and the development of well-rounded professionals who can excel in dynamic and challenging work environments.

He urged the beneficiaries to take full advantage of the opportunities offered to enhance their skills for the benefit of themselves and their families.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Nigeria, through the LNG Train 7 Project, aims to increase its gas production output to 30 million tonnes per annum.

Post Views: 2