Tragedy: Six dead, 11 injured in Kaduna–Zaria road crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Kaduna Sector Command has said six persons died and 11 sustained injuries in a crash on the Kaduna-Zaria Expressway.

The Sector Commander, Kabir Nadabo, made the development known on Tuesday to the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna.

He said the road traffic crash occurred at Aliko filling station on Kaduna-Zaria Expressway on Tuesday at about 6:25am.

Nadabo said the multiple accident was caused by speeding and dangerous driving, which resulted in the temporary halting of movement of motorists.

He, however, said that the road was now free and clear for movement, explaining that the rescue team of Zebra 35 Rigachikun responded promptly to the scene and conducted the rescue.

“The initial investigation of the crash revealed that 23 people were involved in the crash, 11 were injured and, sadly, six lost their lives,” he said.

He said investigation revealed that the Toyota bus was coming from Ilesa in Osun State and heading to Batsari in Katsina State, adding: “The driver was at high speed, lost control and rammed into a moving vehicle, thus causing the crash.”

Nadabo said most of the road traffic crashes on the highway were caused by motorists not from Kaduna State, but mostly from other states and were due to fatigue.

He stated that as the lead agency in transport management and road safety, the FRSC was saddened by this unfortunate, but avoidable incident.

He added: “The Corps in Kaduna State will continue to perform its statutory duty of saving lives and properties and most fundamentally creating awareness on the dangers of road safety vices and unethical road culture.

“Kaduna State is a critical corridor, therefore the state Command has established instruments of safety that will guide transporters on the importance of safe travels in this yuletide season and beyond.

“Remember, the more we educate motorists on the significance of cultivating safety behaviour on the roads, the less Road Traffic Crashes will be experienced.”

The Commander called on stakeholders, particularly transport unions, “to help us reach out and advocate the language of safety to their drivers”.

Nadabo added that the corps was liaising with media outlets to better inform the public on the dangers of dangerous driving, overloading, driving with worn out tyres and fatigue caused by long journeys among others.

The Sector Commander appealed to all the categories or road users to abide by safe driving ethics at all times.