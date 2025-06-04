Tragedy: Sand fall claims 11 lives in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed that a sand fall at a local block making site has claimed the lives of 11 persons in Yar-doka Village, Damau District, Kubau Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson of the Command and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Mansir Hassan, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Hassan said on Wednesday that the tragedy occurred on Monday, adding: “At about 1:45pm, information was received from the Village Head of Yar-doka, Alhaji Lawal Damau.

“It was to the effect that sand had caved in at a local block site, resulting in the deaths of 11 individuals, with several others sustaining injuries.”

Hassan said that the victims were working at the block site when the sand suddenly gave way, burying them under its weight.

He said seven injured persons were currently receiving treatment at the Primary Health Centre in the village.

Also Read:

According to him, the cause of the incident is still under investigation, adding that the concerned authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

He added: “The local government and state authorities had been informed, and further developments would be communicated as the investigation unfolds.

“This tragic incident highlights the importance of ensuring that safety measures are put in place at construction sites to prevent such accidents in the future.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the deceased and those affected by this devastating tragedy.”

Post Views: 10