Tragedy as truck crushes man rushing for Jumat prayers in Rivers

In a tragic incident, a trailer loaded with goods crushed a Muslim faithful hurrying for Friday prayers to death in Port Harcourt.

The tragic incident happened on the ever-busy Nkpolu junction axis of the East-West road, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, around 2:05 pm.

According to reports, the victim was crossing the busy road when a black SUV on speed knocked him down and that the truck, which was on high speed, crushed him to death.

An eyewitness narrated that the young man was behind some of his Muslim brothers, who were also going for the Friday prayers, when the incident happened.

The eyewitness said the other worshipers had crossed, but that the victim, who did not observe the traffic very well before entering the road, was knocked down by the vehicle.

It was learnt that when the SUV brought him down, a trailer that was on the speed lane ran over him, dismembering the body beyond recognition.

However, the Muslim faithful who were with him took over the highway in protest until police operatives arrived at the scene.

Meanwhile, the police restored normalcy while the protesting Muslims took the remains for burial.

Post Views: 25