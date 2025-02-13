Tragedy as truck crushes female student to death in Bauchi

Students and management of Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, were thrown into mourning on Wednesday when a truck crushed a female student of the institution to death.

Mr Rabiu Mohammed, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the institution, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Bauchi on Thursday.

Mohammed said the victim, Faith Adesola, a new student of the institution, paid her school fees, and started attending lectures but was yet to complete her registration.

This, he said, made it a little bit difficult to instantly trace her department after the accident but was later identified as a new student of the Department of Mass Communication of the institution.

“There was an accident and one of our students unfortunately was crushed to death by a truck driver.

“From the reports received from the Chief Security Officer, the Students Affairs Officer as well as Head of the Department, the student took a motorcycle and unfortunately, the truck hit the motorcycle.

“This eventually resulted in the truck crushing the student and she lost her life in the process but the motorcyclist was unharmed.

“We took her to our clinic where the doctor confirmed her dead, and we have deposited her corpse at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital’s morgue so as to plan on how to reach the family,” he said.

According to the spokesman, Adesola is from Osun State but based in Jos.

He called on students and the people of the area to remain calm, adding that the truck driver and the motorcyclist had reported at the nearest Yelwa Police Division.

