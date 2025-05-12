Tragedy as tricycle kills masquerade during Awka festival

In a tragic turn of events, a tricycle operator fatally struck a boy dressed as a masquerade, crushing his head and resulting in instant death.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday amidst early festivities and public processions associated with the upcoming Imo Awka Festival—an annual traditional celebration held every May in honour of the town’s deity, symbolised by a monkey.

Eyewitnesses report that the incident occurred while the masquerade was moving along the road among a group of youths parading the streets to raise awareness ahead of the festival’s official commencement.

“One masquerade was hit by a Keke NAPEP on Sunday, and his head was crushed. It was indeed a sad development,” an eyewitness recounted.

The tricycle driver involved in the fatal accident was reportedly apprehended at the scene by local authorities.

The Imo Awka Festival, which attracts visitors from within and outside Nigeria, is officially scheduled to begin on May 19 and climax on May 24.

In past celebrations, the police implemented measures to control movement during the festival, but it is unclear if those measures are still in place this year.

The festival typically lasts about a week, with masquerades taking to the streets to entertain crowds in the days leading up to the main event.

Previous editions of the Imo Awka Festival, despite its cultural significance and wide participation, have witnessed incidents of fatalities, raising questions about the safety of the celebrations.

