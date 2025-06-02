Tragedy as masked gunmen kill land investor, abduct wife in Imo

In a tragic incident that occurred on Sunday evening in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, unidentified gunmen shot dead a land investor and abducted his wife.

It was learnt that the couple, accompanied by two land agents, were traveling in their Highlander SUV to inspect a property when they were attacked along Irette Road, Umuguma by the assailants.

According to an eyewitness who spoke under anonymity, the masked gunmen ambushed the group mid-journey.

“The man was driving with his wife and two land agents when they were attacked. At first, he managed to escape while his wife was held hostage.

“Unfortunately, when he returned to find his wife, the gunmen tried to capture him as well.

“It appears he resisted, and they shot him dead on the spot before fleeing into the nearby forest with his wife,” the source said.

The attackers reportedly abandoned the victim’s vehicle at the scene.

The two land agents accompanying the couple escaped, though one was said to have sustained injuries.

Police operatives later arrived to evacuate the victim’s body.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye, said the force had launched a full-scale operation to track down the assailants and rescue the kidnapped woman.

“The command is aware of this unfortunate incident and has commenced a vigorous operation to identify and apprehend those responsible,” Okoye stated.

He added, “The Area Commander for Owerri Urban is currently leading a coordinated search of the forested areas in Owerri West, as directed by the Commissioner of Police, with the goal of rescuing the kidnapped victim and bringing the culprits to justice.”

Post Views: 1