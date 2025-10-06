Tragedy as five siblings drown in Benue boat accident

In a tragic turn of events, a middle-aged man has lost five children in a boat mishap that happened in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State, on Sunday evening.

According to reports, the tragic incident occurred when the man and his five children were returning home from their farm in Obagaji.

Their boat, reportedly overloaded, capsized midstream, throwing all six occupants into the river.

It was gathered that one of the children survived the incident.

A source who simply identified himself as Ameh told journalists in a telephone chat on Monday that rescue efforts were immediately launched by local divers and community members.

He added that the incident has thrown the Obagaji community into mourning.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of the local government, Melvin James, said that the seven people were on board the canoe when it capsized, and five children died in the boat mishap.

He said, “The man and six of his children had gone to the farm to harvest crops, but on their way back home, the canoe conveying them capsized and they drowned.

“Though the canoe was overloaded, which might have caused the mishap, the father and one of the children survived.

The council chairman said that the wife was not in the canoe when the incident happened.

In a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Amb. Obochi Solomon, the chairman described the incident as “unfortunate, heart-wrenching, and painful.”

He expressed profound grief over the loss and commended local volunteers for their efforts in the rescue and recovery operations.

He prayed for God to console the bereaved family and give them the strength to bear the irreparable loss, while also urging residents to adhere to safety measures when using waterways to prevent future tragedies.

Meanwhile, the State Command Police Public Relations Officer, Udeme Edet, could not be reached for comment as her phone rang out.