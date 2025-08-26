Tragedy as fans die in crash after Seyi Vibez concert + Video

Tragedy struck on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos State in the early hours of Sunday when several fans of singer Seyi Vibez reportedly lost their lives in multiple crashes following a late-night fan racing spree after attending the singer’s homecoming concert.

According to available information, the groups of excited fans after leaving the concert engaged in reckless driving and high-speed racing on the bridge.

This triggered a series of fatal accidents.

A video of the aftermath shared on X showed several vehicles badly wrecked, causing widespread grief and criticism of reckless driving culture in the wake of what should have been a night of music.

The incident has reignited conversations around road safety, reckless driving, and the need for better post-event transport management in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

Netizens have expressed their heartbreak and frustration at the recklessness:

One user lamented: “You see how they caused other casualties cause of their st00pidity? May I never be a victim of someone else’s bad choice.”

Another said: “They left the show and started racing on the express, trying to overtake other cars. Why race on the highway? May their souls rest in peace. SPEED KILLS.”

Meanwhile, Seyi Vibez has yet to release an official statement, but fans are urging the singer and event organisers to address the tragedy and promote safer behavior among attendees

