Tragedy as 15-year-old drowns in Jigawa pond

In a tragic incident, the body of a 15-year-old boy has been recovered from a pond in Gabari village, Garki Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jigawa Command, confirmed the incident on Thursday in a statement issued in Dutse, the state capital.

Spokesperson for the Command, ASC Badaruddeen Tijjina, said the deceased, Sunusi Abubakar, was discovered lifeless in the pond locally called Mahayin gidan Toro, about 1.5 kilometres north of Gabari village, around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Tijjani explained that the teenager’s shoes and trousers were first spotted abandoned on the riverbank on September 30, raising concern among villagers.

According to the boy’s father, Abubakar Gabari, his son had gone to swim in the pond around 5:00 p.m. but never returned home, prompting an immediate search by the community.

The NSCDC confirmed that the body showed no signs of injury and was handed over to the family for burial according to Islamic rites.

Tijjani urged the public to remain vigilant and prioritise safety around open water bodies to avoid such tragedies.

He noted that the Jigawa NSCDC remains committed to safeguarding lives and property while stressing the need for greater public awareness across the state.

The spokesperson further reiterated the command’s resolve to work closely with local communities to prevent future accidents.

“Residents are encouraged to report unsafe areas to security agencies for timely intervention,” he added.

The statement further quoted the commandant, Muhammad Ingawa, as appealing to parents and community leaders to warn children against unsafe swimming in open water to prevent tragic incidents.

“The NSCDC’s efforts aim to create a safer environment for all Jigawa citizens,” it concluded.