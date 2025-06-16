Tragedy as 10-yr-old boy kills Police Inspector father in Anambra

In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old mistakenly killed his father, Inspector Okolie Amechi, with a gun assigned to the Police officer.

The Anambra state Police command, which said it was due to an accidental discharge, expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident.

Spokesperson for the command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the son was unaware of the state of the AK 47 rifle assigned to the Inspector, adding that he pulled the trigger and struck the Inspector on the back, while the bullet hit his second child on the hand.

“Regrettably, Inspector Amechi was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty at the hospital, while the second victim was said to be responding to treatment,” Ikenga said.

He added that the AK-47 rifle has been recovered, while the remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue.

The command, while wishing the second victim a quick recovery, consoles the family and friends of the late Inspector.

