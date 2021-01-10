The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has rescued 21 children of Kaduna State origin on their way from Zaria, Kaduna State to Nassarawa State for labour exploitation.

The children, between six and 15 years, were intercepted at the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory by military personnel at a checkpoint.

The children were cramped in a white coloured old J5 vehicle, with registration number Lagos XT 472 GGE, without windows.

The vehicle, according to the suspect, is used for carrying tomatoes.

By the time the children were rescued, they were weak and tired without face masks or other equipment to protect them from COVID-19.

The driver of the vehicle, Bala Ibrahim, who is the prime suspect, is being interrogated by the investigators.

Reacting to this, the Director-General of NAPTIP, Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim, advised parents to be weary of those they leave their children with, especially with the menace of trafficking in persons across the world.



Ibrahim wondered why anybody would allow their children to be moved in such an inhumane condition, especially in the COVID-19 pandemic era.

She pledged that the law will take its course on this matter.