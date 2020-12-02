A Federal High Court in Ibadan has sentenced two drug traffickers, Afeez Raji, 35 and Michael Samuel, 21, to two years in prison over unlawful dealing in 3.6 kg of Indian hemp.

In two separate judgments on Wednesday, Justice Joyce Abdulmaleek convicted and sentenced Raji and Samuel based on the evidence before her.

Abdulmaleek ordered the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to destroy all the hemp exhibits found in the convicts’ possession.

“I hope that this judgment would serve as a warning to others who are interested in committing similar crime.

“This court would not fail to apply stiffer punishment if both of you are brought back for this crime.

“Therefore, Raji and Samuel are each sentenced to 12 months in prison,” the judge said.

Earlier, counsel for the NDLEA in Oyo State, Raphael Himinkaiye, told the court that the duo were arraigned on a count bordering on unlawful dealing in Indian hemp.

Himinkaiye stated that the convicts committed the crime respectively on June 18 and March 10 at Olorunsogo and Alafara in Ibadan.

According to the prosecutor, the NDLEA operatives separately apprehended Raji and Samuel with sacks containing 1.8 kg of the illicit substance.

Himinkaiye added that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 11 (C) of the NDLEA Act Cap N30 of the Laws of the Federation 2004.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that anyone convicted under the act risks a minimum of seven years imprisonment.