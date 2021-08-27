Traffic warden gets cash reward for hard work, diligence

Oluyemi Fasipe, an EndSARS Ambassador and youth representative on the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality in Ondo State, has donated an undisclosed amount to a traffic warden, Gbenga Olaseeni, for his diligence.

Fasipe presented the cash at a ceremony held at the ‘A’ Division Police Station, Akure on Friday.

He commended the traffic warden for what he called his exceptional service.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the donation came after a viral video of Olaseeni controlling traffic amidst dancing.

Fasipe said he was impressed with the way the traffic warden was carrying out his duty with such high degree of commitment, stressing that he should be encouraged.

He said: “It is always good to reward hard work in every sector.

“When we see police personnel doing their work diligently in every aspect, we should commend them and that’s what is happening here today.”

NAN reports that a Dentist, Dr. Oluwanimbe Akinsiku, also gave the officer a letter inviting him for a free complete corrective dental procedure at his clinic.

Responding, the traffic warden said his motivation was his sheer passion for the job, which, he said, he had been doing in the last 14 years.

The Spokesperson of the police command in the state, DSP Funmilayo Odunlami, congratulated Olaseeni on the recognition, urging him not to rest on his oars.