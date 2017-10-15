Traffic violations: FRSC refers 4,000 offenders for mental evaluation

The Federal Road Safety Corps on Sunday said it apprehended and referred 4,000 traffic offenders for psychological evaluation in the last three months to enforce sanity on FCT roads.

The new Sector Commander in the FCT, Ayuba Wobin, made this known when he visited FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, at his residence in Abuja.

Wobin assured FCT residents of the command’s preparedness to ensure safety on the roads, especially in ember months.

The sector commander, who was recently deployed to FCT, conveyed the appreciation of the corps to the minister “for his interest and contributions to road safety issues in the FCT”.

He said: “Since I assumed office in the FCT, I have taken keen interest to observe the great contributions of the administration toward efforts to reduce road crashes and safeguard the lives of road users.

“These include the pragmatic efforts of the minister toward clearing obstructions on roads, provision of walkways, enforcement of the use of pedestrian bridges, as well as prompt response to emergencies, among others.”

He appealed for support toward the execution of the command’s patrol activities during the ember months and pledged support to the FCT Administration toward ensuring safer roads in the territory.

The FCT minister thanked the sector commander for the visit, saying the relationship between the command and the FCTA was long and cordial.

Bello said the collaboration with the Sector Command in the enforcement of the use of pedestrian bridges in the city had saved lives.

Wobbin stated: “In Dei-Dei, if you check your records, you will see what it used to be before the enforcement on the use of pedestrian bridges.

“Pedestrians were being run over on daily basis, but today, that ugly experience has been stemmed.”

The minister expressed concern over the spate of violation of traffic regulations and the challenge of traffic management in Abuja, which he said informed the appointment of new Secretary of Transport, Kayode Opeifa.

He added: “Opeifa served as Commissioner in Lagos for quite some time, so he is among the experts in this field.

“A lot of the interventions we wanted to embark upon were deliberately kept on hold because we wanted to get the right personnel.

“I hope you would work closely with him to evolve dynamic solutions to the challenge of traffic violations in the FCT.”