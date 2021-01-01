The Lagos State Police Command has again exhibited its zero tolerance for crimes and criminality, particularly traffic robbery, as its operatives attached to Ketu Division arrested nine suspected traffic robbers on Thursday at about 8pm along Y-Junction, Old Tollgate, Ketu, Lagos State.

The suspects had attacked Adejare Adetayo and wife in the traffic in the area when police detectives on undercover operation went after them.

They were arrested with their operational weapons.

Those arrested were Oluseyi Afolabi, 19; Adeyemo Ayomide, 18; Francis Latifa, 19; Rilwan Raji, 23; Ayomide Oyediran, 20; Rasheed Ibrahim, 22; Hamzat Abdullahi, 19; Musa Gbadamosi, 20; and Seun Lasisi, 32.

Two long knives and other dangerous weapons were recovered from them.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, while commending the police operatives for the successful operation and arrest of the hoodlums, reassured Lagosians of adequate security and public safety within the length and breadth of the state.

Odumosu directed that the suspects be transferred to the State CID, Panti, Yaba for proper investigation.

In the same vein, in the spirit of the season, Odumosu has felicitated with Lagosians, officers and men of the command, stakeholders in the security sector and sister security agencies on the new year celebration.

He also admonished Lagosians to embrace peace and obey all laws of the land as the police and other security agencies in the state are ever ready to discharge their duties effectively.