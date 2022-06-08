Traffic resumes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Like Tuesday, heavy traffic has resumed on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Wednesday morning.

The traffic which is heavier than Tuesday’s records a standstill on the Ibadan en route Lagos way.

Particularly, while the Power down to Mowe-Ibafo route was free, the two lanes (Lagos to Ibadan and vice versa) of the expressway were on standstill around Berger to Power, as many commuters were stuck.

Our correspondent gathered that the traffic was still as a result of the road repair at the Otedola area of the highway.