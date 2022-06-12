Traffic officer killed by a reckless driver in Ibadan

Traffic warden, Oluniyi Bamidele, attached to the Challenge Police Divisional Headquarters, Oyo State has been attacked and killed by a commercial motorist in Ibadan.

It was gathered that one of the commercial drivers who has been contravened for a serious traffic offense raised a false alarm to his colleagues; other commercial vehicle operators, which lead to the attack of the traffic personnel on duty at New Garage Area, Challenge.

The deceased, it was learnt, was pushed towards another oncoming commercial vehicle with top-speed, hence, knocked him into unconsciousness before another Micra driver deliberately drove over his helpless body which eventually led to his death at the spot.

Meanwhile, the State’s Police Command has commenced investigation into the incident as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of the Criminal Investigation Department has been directed to leave no stone unturned in apprehending those responsible for the cold-blooded murder of the traffic warden

In addition, the Command has enjoined members of the public to help it with credible information to aid the ongoing inquiry into the heinous crime

DCP urged residents to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of harassment or molestation as Tactical and other Crime Prevention teams have been deployed to the area to forestall any breach of law and order.