The Lagos State Public Works Corporation says to curtail traffic jams, it has earmarked a minimum of 100 roads monthly for repairs in all the local government areas of the state.

The General Manager of the corporation, Olufemi Daramola, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Sunday.

Daramola said the priority of the present administration was to reduce constant gridlock across roads within the Lagos metropolis to ensure effective productivity among the residents.

According to him, it will be a mega activity in line with the recent directive of the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on zero tolerance on potholes in the state.

He said: “We have earmarked on a minimum of 100 roads each monthly for rehabilitation, or as the case may be, to ensure free flow of traffic in the state, in line with the governor’s directive.

“The governor is desirous of getting Lagos roads free of potholes because what was inherited was not just potholes, but road crises.

“The road crises cut across all the nooks and crannies of the state, impeding the free flow of traffic and posing a great challenge to motorists in the state.

“It is our desire to have the machinery in place to ensure Lagos residents feel the effects of the zero tolerance we were asked to embark on, and we have started.”

Daramola said palliative works had started at different locations in all the local governments as the corporation had identified some black spots and isolated potholes impeding traffic at various corridors.

According to him, the corporation had also identified locations where large communities transact business from Ogun to Lagos such as Ajegunle, Alakuko, Kola Bus Stop and Meiran toward the outskirts of Lagos State.

The general manager said the work would be a gradual process as full enforcement would start immediately after the rainy season.

Daramola said: “Basically, at the stage we are now, we have gone out to identify the challenges in different local governments, and the challenges vary from potholes to total road failure, where the roads have overused their lifespans.

“It is going to be a gradual process and we will continue to have a synergy with the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority for traffic control, while we are carrying out our duty on the road for orderliness.”

Daramola, however, said works were ongoing at Ikorodu Road, Ojota, Ikotun-Ijede-Igando, Ikeja, Oregun, Ilupeju and other vital spots across the state to ensure free flow of traffic during the rush hours of the day.

NAN reports that Sanwo-Olu had on June 5 at the Eid-el-Fitr get-together party held at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja, expressed his administration’s commitment to zero tolerance for potholes on roads in the state.

The governor said plans had been concluded to create helplines to assist residents report failed portion of roads in the state for prompt repairs.

NAN.