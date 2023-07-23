TRADOC Commander advocates for constant training of personnel

828 828

The Commander of Training and Doctrine Command, Maj.-Gen. Kelvin Aligbe, Nigerian Army, has called for continuous training of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian army.

He said this at the closing of five-day Combined Mid-Year Courses Appraisal Curriculum Harmonisation Workshop, Research and Development Conference at headquarters of TRADOC in Minna.

Aligbe said that training remained paramount to the Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional duties.

He said the workshop, which had Deputy Commandants of Nigerian Army training institutions in attendance, was aimed at building capacity for optimal performance and professionalism in the Nigerian army training institutions with international best practice.

He added that the conference created an enabling environment for interaction and brainstorming on ideas that would promote and enhance learning .

The Commander urged the participants to take lessons learnt to their various schools and develop curriculums that would aid the Nigerian army in its operations.

He commended the facilitators, moderators and discussants for bringing in their expertise during the workshop.

He appreciated the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, for approving logistics for the smooth conduct of the workshop.

Earlier, the Acting Director, Training Headquarters TRADOC Nigerian Army, Brig.- Gen. Mbaka, said training had allowed the participants to learn new skills that would aid them develop a quality curriculum for the army training institutions in line with the international best practices.