Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has said two officials of Konshisha LGA and two traditional rulers have been detained in connection with the killing of 11 soldiers in Bonta village.

Ortom said their arrest was part of the resolution of the state’s security council which met on Monday.

Those arrested are Sam Kave, deputy chairman, Konshisha LGA; Tersoo Mela, councillor representing Mbatser/Mbaguza ward; the district head of Iwarnyam, Unaha Koko, and head of Bonta, Emmanuel Adegbenda.