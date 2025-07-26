Traditional rulers demand 5% allowance from LG allocation

Traditional rulers in Lagos State on Friday sought an upward adjustment of their allocation and sitting allowances, and demanded for five percent allowance from allocations to Local Government Areas of the state.

Oba Abdul-Rasheed Shotobi, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, made the demand on behalf of his colleagues at the opening of a Three-Day Retreat for Traditional Rulers.

The retreat was organised by the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Rural Development.

The theme is: “Strengthening Traditional Institutions Through Collaboration for Strategic Growth And Peaceful Coexistence In Lagos State.”

The Oba urged the state government to review the allocations, insisting that it needed an upward adjustment.

Shotobi also urged the state government to prioritise its 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

He said the state should pursue the issue of enlisting the LCDAs to increase the number of local government areas in the state to 57.

As part of their requests, the Ayangburen advocated for a law that would clearly state that traditional rulers are custodians of lands in Lagos State.

He appealed for deeper collaboration with the state government.

He emphasised the role of traditional rulers in maintaining peace, resolving disputes, and preventing crises at the grassroots.

The Oba reiterated that the traditional rulers are partners in progress.

Shotobi said: “We are not in competition with political leaders but to add value to governance through advisory roles.

“We will continue to support in safeguarding Lagos cultural heritage and foster unity across the state.”

