Chief Obukohwo Whiskey (Udurhie 1), Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom in Jesse, Ethiope West Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta, has urged the Federal Government to intervene and prevent collapse of media industry in Nigeria.

Whiskey said this when he spoke with newsmen in Benin on Sunday.

He said a situation where most journalists were being owed several months of salaries by media organisations was an abnormality that needed to be addressed.

He also appealed to media owners to strive hard to change this narrative.

“I think very strongly that we are facing a crisis in the practice of journalism in Nigeria and we need to go back to the drawing board.

“The journalism practice and the media industry in Nigeria today needs a lifeline.

“That many newspapers can no longer pay their staff and many others can no longer print the number of pages you use to print, while yet others are going off the news stand, it is an indication of harsh economic weather,” he said.

Whiskey added: “Over 2000 social media sites cannot be equated to one national newspaper and that was the training I got as a journalist.

“As a thoroughbred professional, I know that the country will gain more to have newspapers flourishing.

“Ethics and laws are guiding the profession and not these publications on social media sites that do not have control.

“Social media has suddenly become the breeding ground for misinformation, mud sliding, and others because at every point there is no check. The traditional media needs government’s support to bounce back. ”