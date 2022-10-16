Traditional ruler seeks rehabilitation of federal roads in Ota

The Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Abdulkabir, has called for the rehabilitation of all federal roads in Ota and its environs in order to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

Oba Abdulkabir made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Ota, Ogun.

He said that people were not happy with the deplorable condition of the roads in Ota and its environs.

The traditional ruler stressed the need for urgent action on the roads in order to reduce the number road crashes and the attendant loss of lives and property.

“We are appealing to the Federal Government to expedite action on the rehabilitation of bad roads in Ota due to the peculiar nature of the area and its importance to lives and many industries situated around the axis,” he said.

Abdulkabir listed some of the roads calling for quick intervention to include: Lagos-Abeokuta expressway and Ota-Idi-Iroko expressway, among others.

He said that he held a meeting with the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, last month, with a promise that something would be done on the affected roads.

The traditional ruler, however, commended Gov. Dapo Abiodun for providing palliative measures on some portions of the bad roads, thus prevented them from total collapse.

He added that with good roads, the enforcement of traffic rules and regulations by the FRSC personnel would be without any hurdle.