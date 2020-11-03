The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has been commended for his role in community and national development through his Danbatta Charity Foundation, a non-profit organisation.

The Sarki Bai of Bichi and District Head of Danbatta, Alhaji Isyaku Wada Waziri, and other beneficiaries of the DCF gave the commendation during the Quranic Graduation Ceremony of 21 students of Garkuwa Usman Community Primary School Islamiya, Danbatta Local Government Area, Kano State at the weekend.

While commending the EVC for being a pillar of support for the nation’s development, Waziri particularly praised him for the role he is playing at ensuring security in the local government among numerous other interventions in education, health and youth employment.

He said: “We are blessed to have someone like Prof. Danbatta, who has shown remarkable interest in the development of Danbatta.

“We can’t thank him enough for what he is doing at the grassroots.

“And he is doing us proud at the national level as our worthy ambassador.”

Fielding questions from newsmen, Danbatta disclosed that the foundation is currently sponsoring 10 young women studying different health-related courses at the Muslim Community College of Health, Sciences and Technology, Funtua, Kano as part of efforts to empower members of the community through education and technology.

He said the foundation has, for 15 years, sponsored different skill acquisition programmes, while a dialysis machine has been donated to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, among other interventions.

He said: “This school is one of the initiatives of Danbatta charity foundation.

“It is intended to be a source of support to our immediate community and the larger society in general having emulated the good examples set by other well-meaning Nigerians.”

The NCC boss subsequently called on well-meaning Nigerians to embark on community development activities in order to get rewards from Almighty God.