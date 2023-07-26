Traditional ruler crushed to death in Ogun State

828 828

A traditional ruler in Ogun State, Oba Abraham Bankole, has been crushed to death by a truck.

A report by the News Agency of Nigeria said the traditional ruler was crushed to death by the truck on Tuesday.

Bankole was the Olu of Onibuku in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of of the state.

NAN gathered that the truck, with registration number EPE 252 XF, hit the traditional ruler while he was alighting from a tricycle, popularly known as Keke Napep, along the Ota-Idiroko Expressway, close to Winners Chapel.

He was said to have died on the spot.

Adekunle Ajibade, the Sango-Ota Area Commander of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, confirmed the incident to NAN in a telephone interview.

Ajibade blamed the incident on “dangerous and reckless driving” by the truck driver.

He explained that the corpse of the late traditional ruler had been deposited at the state hospital, Ota.

Ajibade, who described the accident as avoidable, cautioned motorists against reckless driving.