Traditional ruler calls for collaboration on community policing

A Traditional Ruler, Eze Chimaeze Nwokenne, of Abala Autonomous Community, Abia State, has called for governments’ collaboration with the traditional rulers to ensure effective community policing.

Nwokenne made the call on Tuesday.

The monarch made the call while speaking with newsmen shortly after his coronation as the Ezeukwu III of Abala Ancient Kingdom at Abala in Obingwa Local Government Area of the State.

He said although most communities had already engaged the services of both young men and women as local vigilantes, lamenting that the only challenge was maintenance.

According to him, these young people offer selfless services, but nothing to help them run their families, stressing that some things must be done urgently to sustain those engaged as local vigilantes, to prevent collapse of security.

Nwokenne said: “At the community level, we don’t have what it takes to sustain or inspire them.

“The local and state governments must be consciously and deliberately involved because the issue of insecurity at the communities must be addressed before it overflows to the cities.

“So, there should be a cordial relationship between the traditional rulers, the local and state governments in order to create an atmosphere of peace and security in Nigeria.”

Nwokenne, who expressed gratitude to God for his enthronement as the third traditional ruler of Abala, promised to rule his people with the fear of God.

“I will be a listening ruler, a team player and equally obedient in leading them to the path that will generate peace and progress especially for the youths,” he said.

The traditional ruler, who called for `catch them young’ programme on security, underscored the need to start teaching students on the dangers of crime and criminality in primary schools,

In his remarks, Governor Alex Otti of Abia, congratulated Nwokenne on his enthronement, saying that his choice at the moment to be part of the New Abia dream was not by accident, but symbolic.

The Governor was represented by the Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Prof. Joel Ogbonna.

Earlier, the Chairman, Central Planning Committee, Justice Ogbonna, said that the community selected and accepted Nwokenne after the late Ezeukwu II, HRH Eze Paul Ekwenye, died about three years ago.

Ogbonna, who thanked the state government for granting Nwokenne the approval and Staff of Office, said that his emergence had resonated a new spirit of love and unity in the community.

The ceremony featured cultural display and entertainment as well as attracted many traditional and religious leaders, government functionaries, politicians and others.

The 10 villages from the community paid homage to their new king, while the highpoint of the ceremony was the conferment of chieftaincy titles and awards to the deserving sons and daughters from the community.