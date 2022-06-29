Traditional chief docked over unlawful damage, forceful entry

A 67-year-old traditional chief, Atemoloro Anthony has been arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged unlawful damage and forcible entry.

Anthony is facing a four-count charge, bordering on conspiracy, forcible entry, unlawful damage and unlawful offer of land for sale.

The Prosecutor, Insp Bamikole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the defendant and others, now at large, committed the offences sometime in January in Ado-Ekiti.

Olasunkanmi said that the defendant conspired with others, now at large, and forcibly entered a piece of land belonging to Omolayo Sunday of Omolayo Standard Printing Press.

He said the defendant and others, now at large, damaged the fence blocks and building, valued at N2.5 million, belonging to the complainant.

The prosecutor added that the defendant offered for sale the property of the complainant, knowing full well that he had no lawful title to the property or authority of the owner to offer the same for sale.

According to him, the offences contravene and are punishable under Sections 421, 65, 329 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2021 and Section 9(1)(a),(b) and (c) of Anti-land Grabbing Laws of Ekiti State, 2019.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

Counsel to the defendant, Tope Salami, urged the court to grant his client bail in a liberal term, promising that he would not jump bail.

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Michael Faola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till July 8, 2022 for hearing.