Traders move to chase fabric seller out of Lagos market, accuse her of using ‘juju’

Following the recent fire outbreak that took place at a popular Lagos Market, Balogun, traders at the market have gathered to demand that a certain fabric vendor vacates the market.

The fabric vendor has been identified as Fausat Fusigboye, CEO of Brasas Fabrics, which operates in the market.

She was one of the shop owners affected by the fire outbreak at the plaza in the market.

In a viral video obtained by The Eagle Online, some traders were seen chanting: “You must go,” and jeering in front of the plaza.

They claimed that the fabric vendor’s store repeatedly gets burnt on a yearly basis.

They insisted that they want her to vacate the market completely as they are no longer comfortable with her presence.

The traders cited suspicions of African Voodoo, locally known as “juju”, arson and possibly insurance fraud as reasons for demanding the fabric vendor’s exit from the market.

It was learnt that since Fusigboye arrived Balogun Market 12 years ago, the plaza, which she owns, allegedly burns down in October, on a yearly basis.

The reports also alleged that the fire outbreak usually starts in this fabric vendor’s plaza.

They also claimed that while others are left to suffer the devastating effects of the fire outbreak, the fabric vendor is always quick to restock her merchandise within a period as short as three months.

Rumours also have it that the fabric vendor was chased out of two other popular markets in Oshodi and Idumota for the same case of repeated fire outbreak.