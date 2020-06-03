Traders, artisans, market women and farmers from Abia North Senatorial District have cautioned former Senator Mao Ohuabunwa and his cohorts to stop insulting the representative of Abia North Senatorial District and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu.

According to them, Kalu remains their best as a former Governor and now as a Senator.

Following the return of Kalu from a wrong incarceration, the people of Abia North Senatorial District have been jubilating over what they tagged: “The good work continues,” adding that Kalu has never relented in representing his people well at all levels.

Speaking after a town hall meeting in Isuochi, Abia State, the representative of the traders, artisans, market women and farmers, Mazi Kelechi Ndubuisi, who commended Kalu for providing free palm seedlings, farming utensils, zero interest loans and other incentives to his constituents, called on other well meaning personalities and politicians in the state to support the Senator in his quest to uplift lives and communities.

He explained that the laudable initiatives of the Senate Chief Whip has brought unprecedented development to Abia North Senatorial District, adding that Kalu has been a good representative of the people in the National Assembly.

Ndubuisi said: “The philanthropic gestures of Senator Orji Kalu knows no bounds.

“Abia North Senatorial District is a breathing a fresh air with Kalu as its Senator.

“He has always been a source and pillar of support to artisans, farmers, market women, the youth and indigents.

“The former Governor has boosted the development of his constituency by facilitating developmental projects and social investments.

“There is no doubt that Kalu’s achievements in the Senate has exposed the weakness of the last occupier of the seat, Ohaubunwa.

“However, we call on the Senate Chief Whip to continue his good works for the sake of his constituents and humanity.”

Ndubuisi, while admonishing Ohuabunwa and other politicians to join hands with Kalu in his efforts to re-build Abia North Senatorial District, praised the Chief Whip of the Senate for his inclusive and responsive leadership style.