Traders arrested in Lagos for breaking government seal

Twenty-three males and 14 females were on Thursday arrested for breaking government seal and assaulting government enforcement agents after committing environmental infractions at Kodesoh in Ikeja Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The arrested persons and others at large had on Saturday at about 2pm attacked the patrol team of the Kick Against Indiscipline and Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps.

This came as they were advised to remove their wares, which were displayed on the walkways and roadside, and against indiscriminate refuse dumping.

In the process of the patrol operation, some of the traders resisted the directive and also brutalised a KAI officer on lawful duty and seized his phone.

All the stalls erected on the walkways and roadside were sealed.

But in a defiant action, all the government seals were removed and the traders resumed trading on Friday morning.

Following a reinforcement and directives of the Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, the stalls were resealed and the offending traders were arrested at about 7am.

A statement by the government said: “They will all soon have their day in court in accordance with the provisions of the 2017 Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Management law.

