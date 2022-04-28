Trader secures divorce on grounds of abandonment

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos State on Thursday granted divorce to a trader, Fatimah Ilori, on grounds of abandonment and lack of care by her husband.

Fatimoh, a resident of No. 28, Prince Adu St., Fatoki, Egan, Lagos State, had alleged that her husband, Busuyi, abandoned her since three years ago and failed to care for their only child.

“Each time we call him, he would say he would come but has refused to show up. He neither sends any upkeep money for his child nor gives me.

“He has no respect for my parents either; any time they call him for conversation, he would speak rudely to them and cut the phone call,” the petitioner said.

She added that there was no love any more between them.

“I want the court to dissolve the union,” she had said.

On Thursday, the President of the court, Koledoye Adeniyi, held that evidence before the court showed that Busuyi no longer had love or affection for his wife and child.

“He received notice of the suit, yet he did nothing to stop his wife from going on with divorce proceedings.

“He left his matrimonial home for three years without looking back or caring about his wife and child.

“The respondent, Busuyi, is within Nigeria; there is no reason he should be absent from home for over three years.

“The court is convinced beyond reasonable doubt that there is no love and affection between the petitioner and the respondent,” he said.

He dissolved the marriage and ordered the parties to go their separate ways unmolested.

Adeniyi gave the custody of the child to the mother and ordered that the respondent should be responsible for the child’s upkeep.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that in spite of court summons, Busuyi did not show up in court throughout the trial of the case.