Trader remanded for allegedly defiling neighbour’s 10-year-old daughter

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Tuesday remanded a 32-year-old trader, Osakpangwan James, at Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s 10-year-old daughter.

The Magistrate, Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take James’ plea, ordered that the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until March 9 for the DPP’s response.

James, who resides in Alakuko area of Lagos, is facing a one-count charge of defilement.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 30 at his residence.

Alakuko said that the defendant unlawfully had canal knowledge of the girl.

The prosecutor said: “The defendant lured the girl under the staircase and had sexual intercourse with her.

“He was caught by a neighbour and handed over to the police.”

Alakuko said the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.