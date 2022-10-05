Trader jailed two years for stealing plastic chairs

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Jos on Wednesday sentenced 24-year old trader, Titus Ishaku to two years imprisonment for stealing 24 pieces of plastic chairs.

The judge, Malam. Lawal Suleiman, who sentenced Ishaku after he pleaded guilty to the offence, however, gave him an option of N50,000 fine.

Earlier, Prosecution Counsel, Monday Dabit told the court that the case was reported on July 26, at the Anglo-Jos police station by Dadung Joshua, the complainant.

Dabit told the court that the convict broke into the shop and stoke 24 pieces of Royal plastic chairs.

During police investigation, he said, the chairs were recovered and returned back to the owner.

The prosecutor said the offence is punishable under sections 333, 337 and 273 of the Plateau Penal Code Law.