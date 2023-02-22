Trader jailed two years for possession of locally made firearm

A Magistrates` Court in Jos on Wednesday sentenced a 31-year-old trader, Nuhu Jonathan to two years in prison for illegal possession of locally made gun.

The judge, Tapmwa Gotep who sentenced Jonathan after he pleaded guilty to the offence, however gave him an option of N30, 000 fine.

The judge said the judgment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal acts.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. William Awe told the court that the case was reported on Dec. 11, 2022 at the Mangu Police Station by officers on duty.

He said the convict was found with locally made gun without licence.

The offence, he said, is punishable under the provisions of Section 27(1)(a)(iv) of the firearms Act.