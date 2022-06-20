Trader jailed six months for swindling neighbour

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Monday sentenced a 28-year-old trader, Lucky Stephen, to six months imprisonment for cheating his neighbour of N280,000.

Stephen, who lives in Zuba, Abuja, pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy and cheating and begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Sulyman Ola gave the convict an option to pay a fine of 20,000.

Ola also ordered the convict to pay the complainant N280, 000 or serve another two months in prison in lieu of the compensation.

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant Joseph Ogbu of same address with the defendant, reported the case at the Zuba Police Station, Abuja, on June 9.

The prosecutor also told the court that during police investigation the convict could not give a satisfactory account of his action.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 79 and 322 of the Penal Code.