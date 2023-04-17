Trader jailed six months for stealing motorcycle

A Jos Magistrates’ Court on Monday sentenced a 25-year-old trader, Azi Samuel to six months in a correctional centre for stealing a motorcycle.

The Magistrate, Shawomi Bokkos, summarily tried and sentenced the accused after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court, however, gave the convict an option of N50,000 fine.

Bokkos said the punishment would serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported on March 28, at the “C” Division Police Station by the complainant, Daniel Azi.

The prosecutor told the court the convict had stolen the complainant’s motorcycle from his house before he was caught.

The offence, he said, was punishable under the Plateau State Penal Code Law.