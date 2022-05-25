Trader jailed six months for stealing lady’s handbag

An Area Court in Jos, Plateau, on Wednesday, sentenced an 18-year-old trader, Mohammed Ahmed to six months in prison for stealing a lady’s handbag.

A panel of two magistrates, Ghazali Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan, who sentenced Isa after he pleaded guilty to the offence however, gave him an option of fine.

The panel asked him to pay a fine of N10,000 or spend three months in prison.

They also ordered him to pay a compensation of N25,000 or spend another three months in prison if he defaults.

They said the judgment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal acts.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ijuptil Thawar told the court that, the case was reported on April 24, at the ‘C’ Division Police station by one Chidimma Iheoma of Rukuba road.

The prosecutor said that the convicts stole the bag containing items valued at N29, 000 and a cash sum of N22,000

Thawar said that the convict stole the handbag from the complainant’s shop.

The offence is punishable under the provisions of Section 272 of the Plateau Penal Code Law.