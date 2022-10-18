Trader jailed six months for extortion, robbery

An Area Court in Jos on Tuesday sentenced a 21-year-old trader, Abba Adams, to six months imprisonment for robbery and extortion.

A panel of two magistrates, Adam Sadiq and Hyacinth Dolnaan however, gave Adams an option of N10,000 fine after he pleaded guilty.

They said the punishment would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal acts.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Monday Dabit told the court that the case was reported on Augt.26 at the “C” Division Police station by officers during patrol.

The prosecutor said that the convict, who is a gangster who steals from people around the Bauchi ringroad, Dogon Karfe, Rikkos, and Farin gada.

The offence, he said, is punishable under the provisions of sections 297 and 307 of Plateau Penal Code Law.