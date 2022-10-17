Trader jailed seven days for stealing bundles of zinc

An Area Court in Jos on Monday sentenced a 32-year-old trader, Sani Mohammed to seven days in prison for stealing bundles of zinc.

A panel of two magistrates, Adam Sadiq and Hyacinth Dolnaan sentenced Mohammed without an option of fine after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

They held that the judgment would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal acts.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Monday Dabit told the court that the case was reported on Sept.18 at the Rantya Police station by the complainant, Mohammed Yusuf of Dadin Kowa Jos.

The prosecutor said that the convict went to the complainant’s house and stole bundles of zinc and Chaka plate before he was arrested with them.

The offence, he said, is punishable under the provisions of Section 272 of Plateau Penal Code.