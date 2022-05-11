Trader jailed one year for stealing 750 pieces of building blocks

An Upper Area Court in Jos on Wednesday sentenced a 22-year-old trader, Salihu Dalhatu, to one year imprisonments for stealing 750 pieces of nine-inch building blocks.

The judge, Malam Suleiman Lawal, sentenced Dalhatu, after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Lawal, however ,gave him an option to pay fine of N15,000.

The judge also ordered Dalhatu to pay N110,000 to the complainant, Malam Answar Sani.

He said that the judgment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal acts.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported in April. 22, at the ‘C ‘ Division Police station by Sani.

The prosecutor said that the convict trespassed into the complainant’s building site and stole 750 pieces of nine-inch blocks worth N187, 500.

He said during police investigation, the convict confessed that he sold 500 pieces of the blocks.

He further said that 250 piece of the blocks worth N62,500 were recovered from the convict.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 327, 271 and is punishable under section 323 and 271 of the Plateau Penal Code Law.