Trader jailed nine months for stealing two cartons of seasonings

An Area Court in Jos on Monday sentenced a 28-year-old trader, Bashiru Aliya to nine months imprisonment for stealing two cartons of seasoning worth N98,500.

The judge, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced Aliyu after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Bokkos, however, gave him the option to pay a N20,000 fine and ordered him to pay another N120,000 as compensation to the complainant.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported on August 4 at the Railway police station by one Moses Agbo, the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the convict conspired with his friend now at large, and stole the items from the complainant’s shop in the market.

Gokwat said that the offence contravened the provisions of the Plateau Penal Code.