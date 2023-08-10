Trader jailed nine months for defrauding friend

A Jos Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced a 25-year-old trader, Michael Tongkyen, to nine months imprisonment for defrauding his friend, Oswi Chijindu, of N201,000.

Magistrate Shawomi Bokkos, summarily sentenced Tongkyen after the convict pleaded guilty of breach of trust.

Bokkos, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N20, 000 or spend three months in jail.

He asked the convict should also pay N201, 000 as compensation to the complainants or spend another six months in prison, to run concurrently.

The magistrate said the punishment would serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ijuptil Thalwur, told the court that the case was reported at the Anglo-Jos Police station, Jos, on July 7 by Chijindu, the complainant.

The prosecutor said Chijindu gave Tongkyen a Point Of Sale (PoS) machine with money in the wallet to keep for a while, but the convict withdrew N201, 000 from the wallet and went away with it.

He said the offence is punishable under the provisions of the Plateau State Penal Code Law.