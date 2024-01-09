Trader jailed 15 months for defrauding PoS operators

A Jos Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 40-year-old trader, Aminu Ibrahim, to 15 months imprisonment for defrauding Point of Sale (PoS) operators.

Magistrate Shawomi Bokkos sentenced Ibrahim after he pleaded guilty.

Bokkos, however, gave the convict an option to pay N50,000 fine and N700,000 as compensation to the complainants.

The magistrate said the punishment would serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported on Nov. 20, 2023 at the “C” Division Police Station, Jos by Mubarak Idris and Aliyu Usman, the complainants.

Gokwat said the convict visited the complainants PoS shop and instructed them to transfer N185,000 and N592,000 respectively into his PalmPay account after which he disappeared without paying the said money.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, is punishable under the provisions of the Plateau State Penal Code Law.