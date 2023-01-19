Trader jailed 10 years for sodomising nine-year-old boy

A Zuba Upper Area Court on Thursday sentenced a 37-year-old trader, Masiru Sadiq to ten years imprisonment for sodomising a nine-year-old boy.

Sadiq of Kamkara Zuba, Abuja was convicted and sentenced after pleading guilty to unnatural offence.

He begged the court to forgive him and temper justice with mercy.

The Judge, Mohammed Sani said the convict is not a first offender and refused to give him an option of fine.

Sani also ordered the convict to pay N50,000 as fine to court after serving his jail terms or serve two years imprisonment in lieu of the fine.

He said the punishment will serve as a deterrence to others and warned the convict to be a good citizen and of good behaviour and to desist from committing crime after serving his jail term.

He added that the punishment would have been stiffer if the convict had not saved the court the rigour of protracted prosecution.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada told the court that on Jan. 7 at about 9: pm a community vigilante group in Zuba arrested and brought the convict to Zuba Police Station.

Ogada said on the same date, a nine-year-old boy reported the matter to the community vigilante group.

Ogada told the court that during police investigation and interrogation, the convict admitted committing the offence.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 284 of Penal Code.