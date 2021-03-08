A 62-year-old trader, Olabosipo Bankole, on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State for allegedly beating up a policeman and tearing his uniform.

The police charged Bankole, who resides at Alagbado Road, Iju- Ishaga, Lagos State, with conspiracy, breach of peace and assault.

Bankole, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant and others, at large, committed the offence on Feb. 22, 2021 at her residence.

Ayorinde said that the defendant conducted herself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace, when she assaulted ASP Olaiya Babatunde, who was performing his lawful duty.

He said that the complainant, went to defendant’s residence to effect arrest and she prevented him from arresting the suspect.

The defendant, he said, punched the complainant, tore his uniform, forcefully removed his spectacles and threw it to the ground.

The offence, Ayorinde said, contravened the provisions of sections 168, 174 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate O.A. Layinka admitted the defendant yo bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until May 18 for mention.