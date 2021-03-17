A 40- year-old trader, Omowunmi Fashola, who allegedly cut her neighbour with an axe, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Fashola, who resides at No. 13, Awotedun St., Aboru, Ipaja, Lagos, is facing three counts of conspiracy, assault and stealing.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some other persons still at large on Feb. 20 at his residence.

Akeem said that the defendant used some hoodlums to assault the complainant, Thompson Barclay, after her son was accused of stealing.

He said that the defendant and hoodlums and cut the complainant’s left leg with an axe and stole his N350,000 .

Akeem said that the offences contravened Sections 245, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, O. A Layinka, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka adjourned the case until May 13 for mention.