Trader gets six months imprisonment for stealing phone

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos on Monday, sentenced a trader, Suleiman Umar, 32, to six months imprisonment for stealing a cellphone by intimidation.

Umar who resides in Mista-Ali was sentenced for stealing and intimidation.

The magistrate, Lawal Suleiman who sentenced Umar after he pleaded guilty to the offence, however, gave him an option to pay a fine.

Suleiman said that for the offense of stealing and intimidation Umar was to pay a fine of N 10,000 or six months imprisonment.

He said the judgement would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in any criminal act.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported at the Mista-Ali Police Station on Jan. 6, by one Emmanuel Vandu of Mista-Ali who is the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the convict went to the complainant’s shop, intimidated and stole his cellphone valued at N8,000

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 272 and 337 of the Plateau State Penal Code Law.