Trader gets six months imprisonment for stealing goat

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, Plateau State has sentenced a 25-year-old trader, Abbas Isaiah, to six months imprisonment for stealing a goat.

The Presiding Judge, Lawan Suleiman, sentenced the suspect on Monday after he pleaded guilty to theft.

The judge gave Isaiah an option to pay a fine of N15,000.

The judge said the judgment would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal acts.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported at the Anglo-Jos Police Station on October 15 by Nwosoghunnaya Uchechi, who was the complainant.

Dabit said the convict stole the goat from the complainant’s lawn where it was kept.

The prosecutor said that the goat, which is worthN16,000, was recovered from Isaiah during investigation.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 277 of the Plateau State Penal Code Law.