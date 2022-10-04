Trader docked for stealing colleague’s property worth

A 25-year-old man, Amos Jime, was Tuesday docked in a Karu Grade I Area Court, Abuja for allegedly stealing a colleague’s property worth N745,000.

The defendant, who resides at Sharp Corner, Mararaba, Nasarawa State is charged with criminal breach of trust and theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution counsel, Olarewaju Osho, told the court that the victim (complainant), Ayodeji Gbemiga reported the matter at the Jikwoyi Police Station on September 14.

The complainant, alleged that sometime in April, he entrusted a space in his shop located at “Amanda Plaza” Jikwoyi to the defendant to enable him sell noodles and chips.

On August 6, he said, the complainant discovered that the defendant stole his appliances worth N745, 000.

The stolen items, he said, include, one deep freezer, valued at N160,000, Firman generator, valued at N225,000, sound system, valued at N75,000, stabilizer, valued at N60,000, two shawarma machine, valued at N140,000.

Others are, rechargeable lamp, valued at N10,000, water drum, valued at N6,000, gas cylinder, valued at N9,000, two chairs, valued at N4,000 and wall clock N20,000 as well as other items, valued at N36,000.

He added that during a police investigation, it was revealed that one deep freezer was recovered from the defendant.

The offence contravened sections 312 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Malam Ishaq Hassan, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N800, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Hassan adjourned the case until November. 22, for hearing.